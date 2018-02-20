McKenzie Clark is one of the most versatile players on the Fort Benton Longhorn's basketball team.

"She brings energy, she's athletic as can be, she can jump. She's got a nice little jumper in the middle of the paint… rebound, she just does a lot."

However, Clark's contributions to the Longhorns are not limited to just the basketball court…after the final buzzer sounds, Mackenzie trades pick and roll for rock and roll….

"we go in the locker room and she gives us a speech after the game and then afterward, I just right after I just go and just play… you don't have to do anything else, you just go and play."

Erik Lenington is the Fort Benton band instructor. A Longhorn alum; Lennington says that he was once in Mackenzie's shoes…

"I would play, we would play when the girls varsity was playing and then we would go out and play and the girls would come play for our games."

Clark and her teammates bring energy to the Longhorns in every game… as a member of the team as well as a member of the band…

" we love our band. We think they're the best in the north. I mean, they get it rockin at tournament time. "

Fresh off a district championship, divisionals are next on the set list for Clark and Fort Benton's band of ballers…