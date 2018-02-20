Record breaking snow a double edged sword when it comes to fire season

Much of Montana has been seeing record snowfall this winter, and although we might hate having to deal with it now, the amount of snow could be helpful later on in the year.

Not even a week ago some places in Montana were literally dumped on with feet of snow.

The cold temperatures are keeping the powder around for a while, but that’s a good thing, or is it?



“A good snowpack is a good thing, we still have lingering effects of drought in sort of that northeastern third of Montana. So we have a moisture deficit that we are still trying to overcome,” said Al Nash.



But all this moisture can come at a price.



“We see really significant growth of light fuels like grasses and light shrubs. But then it gets really dry and we can find ourselves in a situation where winter might set us up for a really significant amount of light fuels that can carry fire,” said Nash.



The BLM says they hope that is not the case.



“If we had all of our wishes we'd wish for good snowfall, that melts at an appropriate rate and we get good rainfall on through the season,” said Nash

Now Nash did tell us although all of this snow is a good thing, it is just too early to really say how this will truly affect fire season because there are so many variables when it comes to the weather.

He said we need to hope the all this moisture sticks around well into fire season for it to be beneficial to us.