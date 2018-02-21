Carroll Men's Basketball Still in Title Hunt

Carroll men’s basketball still has a shot at the Frontier Conference championship.

The sixth-ranked Saints won six straight games before a one-point loss at Providence this past Saturday. They could earn the regular-season title and host the conference tournament if they win their last two home games this week.

“These guys have had a phenomenal year, unbelievable to be 23-5 with our schedule, and the chance to win the league at home so we’re going to give it everything we have. We hope the fans come create quite a rumble,” said head coach Carson Cunningham.

“Play how we know how and I think everything will take care of itself. Win or lose if we leave everything our there on the floor I’m happy. I’m sure my team will be happy. But we’re really trying to get these two W’s so we can stay home for the conference tournament,” said senior guard Lorel Johnson.

The Saints host No. 19 Lewis-Clark State on Thursday and then No. 10 Montana Western for “Senior Night” on Saturday with both games set for a 7:30 tip-off.