Student's plot for mass shooting at California high school thwar - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Student's plot for mass shooting at California high school thwarted

Posted: Updated:

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) - The latest on what authorities say is a thwarted shooting plot by a California student.
  
11:50 a.m.
  
Southern California authorities say they took action immediately on a student's threat to open fire at his high school even though he claimed it was a joke.
  
Security officer Marino Chavez told reporters Wednesday that when he overheard the threat last week, he asked the student about it and the teen confirmed that he threatened a shooting within three weeks.
  
Chavez says the student said he was kidding and didn't mean it. But the guard informed administrators, who brought in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
  
Sheriff Jim McDonnell says deputies learned the 17-year-old had an extensive disciplinary history and a gun was registered at his home.
  
A search turned up two AR-15 rifles, two handguns and 90 high-capacity magazines, each capable of holding 30 rounds.
  
McDonnell calls Chavez a hero.
  
___
  
11:15 a.m.
  
Authorities says a 17-year-old student has been arrested after threatening to open fire at a California school and his adult brother faces five weapons charges after weapons were found in their home.
  
Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said Wednesday that a security officer at El Camino High School near Whittier overheard the teen "say that he was going to shoot up the school sometime in the next three weeks."
  
The school reported the teen Friday, and McDonnell says deputies found two assault rifles and 90 high-capacity magazines at his home.
  
One of the guns was registered to the teen's 28-year-old brother. The other wasn't registered, a felony in California.
  
McDonnell says the teen faces a charge of making criminal threats and the brother is accused of possession of an assault weapon and other violations.
  
The sheriff says school threats have been increasing since a shooting at a Florida high school last week.
  
___
  
10:35 a.m.
  
An attorney for a California school district says a student who was overheard saying that he was going to bring a gun to campus had a problem with a teacher's rule banning headphones.
  
Robert Jacobsen, general counsel for the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District, said Wednesday that the boy didn't like the headphone rule but that school officials don't have any other information about concerns regarding the student.
  
Jacobsen says a school resource officer overheard the boy mumble to himself Friday that he was going to bring a gun to campus in three weeks.
  
Jacobsen says the school "felt there was enough there to call law enforcement."
  
Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that deputies found "multiple guns and ammunition" after searching the student's home.
  
___
  
7:30 a.m.
  
Authorities say they've thwarted a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school.
  
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Tuesday that a security guard at El Camino High School in Whittier overhead a "disgruntled student" threaten to open fire on the school on Friday, just two days after 17 people were gunned down at a Florida high school.
  
Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that deputies discovered "multiple guns and ammunition" after searching the student's home.
  
Officials wouldn't provide additional details and scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-20 18:39:49 GMT

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

  • Man found beaten and unresponsive

    Man found beaten and unresponsive

    Paul Joseph Laverdure is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly severely beating a man. 

    Paul Joseph Laverdure is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly severely beating a man. 

  • Change of address for sex offender

    Change of address for sex offender

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 8:52 PM EST2018-02-21 01:52:34 GMT
    Here's is the change of address for Robert Gould who is a Tier III Sex Offender:
    Here's is the change of address for Robert Gould who is a Tier III Sex Offender:

  • Back Attorneys: Benefis destroyed evidence

    Back Attorneys: Benefis destroyed evidence

    The case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen,  in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. 

    The case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen,  in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. 

  • Court docs: Darby student told classmates who he would shoot

    Court docs: Darby student told classmates who he would shoot

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 7:19 PM EST2018-02-21 00:19:53 GMT

    New details have been released in the alleged school shooting threat against Darby High School. Witnesses say that Kayser told a group of students on lunch break that he was "going to shoot up the school."

    New details have been released in the alleged school shooting threat against Darby High School. Witnesses say that Kayser told a group of students on lunch break that he was "going to shoot up the school."

  • NewsMore>>

  • Officials: No threat to Capital High after police investigate video

    Officials: No threat to Capital High after police investigate video

    HPD says there is no threat to the school or community after they were contacted regarding a Snapchat video. 

    HPD says there is no threat to the school or community after they were contacted regarding a Snapchat video. 

  • Back Attorneys: Benefis destroyed evidence

    Back Attorneys: Benefis destroyed evidence

    The case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen,  in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. 

    The case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen,  in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. 

  • Security measures around school designs

    Security measures around school designs

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:45 PM EST2018-02-17 00:45:05 GMT
    In light of the recent shootings, KFBB wanted to find out how much of a role anti-terrorism measures come into play when it comes to building schools. We spoke with the architects behind the new Giant Springs Elementary school here in Great Falls to find out.   Tim Peterson, an architect for LPW, said since Sandy Hook they have seen a spike in schools wanting that extra feel of security. To ensure that architects are even getting involved in taking active shooter courses to get t...
    In light of the recent shootings, KFBB wanted to find out how much of a role anti-terrorism measures come into play when it comes to building schools. We spoke with the architects behind the new Giant Springs Elementary school here in Great Falls to find out.   Tim Peterson, an architect for LPW, said since Sandy Hook they have seen a spike in schools wanting that extra feel of security. To ensure that architects are even getting involved in taking active shooter courses to get t...

  • National Alliance on Mental Illness holding free educational classes

    National Alliance on Mental Illness holding free educational classes

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:43 PM EST2018-02-17 00:43:54 GMT

    Join the National Alliance on Mental Health for their upcoming free program offered to folks throughout Central Montana. The two classes, both peer-to-peer and family-to-family, will discuss a range of support, education and advocacy for those with mental illness. Some potential disorders of discussion include: major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, borderline personality disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder,...

    Join the National Alliance on Mental Health for their upcoming free program offered to folks throughout Central Montana. The two classes, both peer-to-peer and family-to-family, will discuss a range of support, education and advocacy for those with mental illness. Some potential disorders of discussion include: major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, borderline personality disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder,...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.