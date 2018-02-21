Gun dealers say bump stocks are unsafe and unreliable

Guns and bump stocks have been a controversial topic over the past few weeks. KFBB decided to reach out to some gun dealers here in the Electric City to find out what exactly is the purpose of these bump stock and one gun owner says absolutely nothing.



We called all over town and most of the gun dealers say they never consider them safe. Tom VanHoose of Highwood Creek Outfitters said people turn to bump stocks because they are significantly cheaper than fully auto weapons. Were as bump stock cost $300 to $400 dollars and fully auto guns range from $10,000 to $30,000 dollars.



VanHoose added because of the stocks unreliability, he has never had an interest in selling them.

