Attorney General Fox aims to stop opioid marketing

Attorney General Tim Fox has sent out his latest effort in combating substance abuse issues in Montana, this time attacking the way makers of opioid can market to their drug..

In December of 20-17, the AG’s office filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, the makers of Oxycontin.



Yesterday, they went a step further and filed a motion for an injunction that would require Purdue to adhere to several limitations, Most notably to stop its opioid marketing campaigns in Montana and begin monitoring programs to keep a watchful eye on prescription patterns.



"People are still dying, they're still getting addicted, they're having health problems, and so we want to reduce that as much as we can by bringing this motion,” said Fox.



The injunction would also require the big pharma company to report anomalies in doctor's prescriptions of its drug Oxycontin. This motion is the first of its kind, in that no other state has ever prosecuted against a drug company's ability to market its product.