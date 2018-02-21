Feeding those snowed in

As we reported Tuesday, in rural areas members of the Blackfeet Nation, are in dire straights. Efforts to get to people who are snowed in are being attacked as the wind is blowing snow over freshly plowed roads. Meaning they are still without food. However, no matter the weather the Blackfeet Food Pantry is doing everything they can to feed those in need.

After loading trucks in Cutbank all morning then braving the snowy roads the BFP is delivering $6,000 worth of food to the Heart Butte community, which sits at the foot of the Rocky Mountains.

Roy Crawford Jr Director of the BFP said the delivery also includes diapers, he said community support and involvement is key in times like this.

" Those are our brothers and sisters out there that are in need so anytime disaster strikes you or emergencies we come together and help each other out that's what we do," said Crawford.

Essential eats is helping to top off this delivery by providing $1,000 pounds of food. They hope to help up to 300 house holds. Adding all together he estimates about 4,000 pounds will be distributed at the Heart Butte High School.