Bathroom Humor Dinner Show

Join the Act Normal Theatre Company for their play "Bathroom Humor Dinner Show."

The shows start February 23rd and last through March 3rd. Those shows will take place at two locations: the 3D International in Black Eagle, and the Meadowlark Country Club. 

Showings at 3D International are $40/ticket, and include a three course meal, gratuity and the show. Reservations are required. Showings at the Meadowlark Country Club are open to members only; please call the Club for details and pricing. 

An important note for families: while there is lots of humor and of course great food, the play does contain adult humor and situations. 

For more information and for show times, search "Bathroom Humor Dinner Show" on Facebook. 

  • "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-20 18:39:49 GMT

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

  • Man found beaten and unresponsive

    Man found beaten and unresponsive

    Paul Joseph Laverdure is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly severely beating a man. 

  • Change of address for sex offender

    Change of address for sex offender

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 8:52 PM EST2018-02-21 01:52:34 GMT
    Here's is the change of address for Robert Gould who is a Tier III Sex Offender:
  • Back Attorneys: Benefis destroyed evidence

    Back Attorneys: Benefis destroyed evidence

    The case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen,  in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. 

  • 14-year-old Philipsburg student arrested for threatening to shoot classmates

    14-year-old Philipsburg student arrested for threatening to shoot classmates

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 7:21 PM EST2018-02-22 00:21:18 GMT

    A 14-year-old Philipsburg student disturbed classmates when he allegedly told them he “would win in an Olympic school shooting.”

