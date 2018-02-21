Join the Act Normal Theatre Company for their play "Bathroom Humor Dinner Show."

The shows start February 23rd and last through March 3rd. Those shows will take place at two locations: the 3D International in Black Eagle, and the Meadowlark Country Club.

Showings at 3D International are $40/ticket, and include a three course meal, gratuity and the show. Reservations are required. Showings at the Meadowlark Country Club are open to members only; please call the Club for details and pricing.

An important note for families: while there is lots of humor and of course great food, the play does contain adult humor and situations.

For more information and for show times, search "Bathroom Humor Dinner Show" on Facebook.