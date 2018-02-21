Water restored to Box Elder area - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Water restored to Box Elder area

After numerous pipes in homes on the Rocky Boy Reservation froze and broke, it caused the tribe to lose hundreds of thousands of gallons of water as crawl spaces in homes filled up and eventually froze.

So for the tribe, its been a lot of work to restore water to the region.

The crews have been out there working day and night and we got water restored to most of the box elder villages. It's kind of been touch and go here and there in a few places but its mostly maintenance issues now that they are addressing, said Harlan Baker.


Baker went on to say its very taxing on the water system when there are breaks like this one because it sets them up for shortages throughout the summer months.

With a new almost 300 million dollar water treatment system on the way, he hopes this wont be an issue for much longer as the system wont have to rely on the wells to produce water.

Until then, the tribe asks anyone who is leaving town for a couple days to please get in contact with the tribe so they can turn your water off to prevent any major breaks like the ones which happened last week.

