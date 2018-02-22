As trial looms near, more decisions in case of Robert Back v. Be - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

As trial looms near, more decisions in case of Robert Back v. Benefis

Posted: Updated:

Judge John Kutzman has ruled on two more motions ahead of the March 5th trial of Robert Back v. Benefis Health System. This, after ruling against the Plaintiffs’ spoliation motion late last week.

Filed Tuesday in Cascade County District Court, Kutzman ruled in favor of Back in an Order on Plaintiffs’ Motion of Judgment on the Pleadings on Statutory Assumption of Risk.

The Assumption of Risk debate began initially when Benefis cited the Recreation Responsibility Act, which states in part that “A person who participates in any sport or recreational opportunity assumes the inherent risks in that sport or recreational opportunity, whether those risks are known or unknown, and is legally responsibility for all injury or death to the person…” However, the Act continues into a section Benefis disagreed with, which states, “A provider is not required to eliminate, alter, or control the inherent risks within the particular sport or recreational opportunity that is provided.”

Court documents assert Benefis has disagreed with that second section, mainly because they are not a football “provider” and that specific part of the Act has nothing to do with them. The Plaintiffs agree that Benefis is not a football “provider,” but argue Benefis cannot claim only a section of the Responsibility Act applies without the rest. As a result, the Plaintiffs have argued the entire defense of the Responsibility Act “fails as a matter of law.” Kutzman has now agreed with the Plaintiffs.

In a second motion, one that was more highly debated on the KFBB Facebook page, Kutzman denied Benefis’s motion for Judicial Notice, and denied without prejudice the Plaintiffs’ motion for Determination of Law, both with regards to the meaning of a “Licensed Health Care Professional.”

Essentially, Benefis and attorneys for Robert Back disagree as to whether Benefis athletic trainer Jessica Hansen was acting as a “licensed health care professional” when she worked with Belt Football Coach Jeff Graham. The question arises specifically when Hansen emailed Graham an email stating that Robert Back was “ok concussion wise.”

Attorneys for Back believe Hansen should be recognized as a licensed health care professional, while Benefis has disagreed, requesting a judicial notice that no Montana statute recognizes athletic trainers as a health care professional.

Court documents state that while the court “generally agrees” with the Plaintiffs, it is denying both motions and defers final ruling until the instruction settlement conference. Some reasons for this ruling include that the governing legal standard is unclear, with no particular rule of procedure from either party for the Dylan Steigers Protection of Youth Athletes Act.

In its conclusion, the court document states the definition of a licensed health care professional is “challenging but ultimately not impossible to unravel,” and “At this point both sides seem intently preoccupied with whether Ms. Hansen’s September 11, 2014 email was a statutory clearance to return to play as a matter of law.” Additionally, “The Court doubts the jury will view the issue as narrowly as the parties apparently do. However, the parties have asked for a legal ruling…”

Trial is still scheduled for March 5th in Cascade County District Court.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-20 18:39:49 GMT

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

  • Darby Schools investigating another social media threat

    Darby Schools investigating another social media threat

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:53 PM EST2018-02-22 04:53:56 GMT

    Law enforcement officers are investigating another social media threat posted by an unknown person toward the Darby School District.

    Law enforcement officers are investigating another social media threat posted by an unknown person toward the Darby School District.

  • As trial looms near, more decisions in case of Robert Back v. Benefis

    As trial looms near, more decisions in case of Robert Back v. Benefis

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-02-22 05:24:57 GMT

    Judge John Kutzman has ruled on two more motions ahead of the March 5th trial of Robert Back v. Benefis Health System. This, after ruling against the Plaintiffs’ spoliation motion late last week. Filed Tuesday in Cascade County District Court, Kutzman ruled in favor of Back in an Order on Plaintiffs’ Motion of Judgment on the Pleadings on Statutory Assumption of Risk. The Assumption of Risk debate began initially when Benefis cited the Recreation Responsibility Act, whic...

    Judge John Kutzman has ruled on two more motions ahead of the March 5th trial of Robert Back v. Benefis Health System. This, after ruling against the Plaintiffs’ spoliation motion late last week. Filed Tuesday in Cascade County District Court, Kutzman ruled in favor of Back in an Order on Plaintiffs’ Motion of Judgment on the Pleadings on Statutory Assumption of Risk. The Assumption of Risk debate began initially when Benefis cited the Recreation Responsibility Act, whic...

  • Global Microfluidics Market: Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2017-2024

    Global Microfluidics Market: Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2017-2024

    "Global Microfluidics Market"Worldwide Microfluidics Industry 2017 Market Research Report is an expert and top to bottom examination on the ebb and flow condition of the Global Microfluidics industry. The report...
    "Global Microfluidics Market"Worldwide Microfluidics Industry 2017 Market Research Report is an expert and top to bottom examination on the ebb and flow condition of the Global Microfluidics industry. The report gives an...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • NewsMore>>

  • Officials: No threat to Capital High after police investigate video

    Officials: No threat to Capital High after police investigate video

    HPD says there is no threat to the school or community after they were contacted regarding a Snapchat video. 

    HPD says there is no threat to the school or community after they were contacted regarding a Snapchat video. 

  • Back Attorneys: Benefis destroyed evidence

    Back Attorneys: Benefis destroyed evidence

    The case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen,  in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. 

    The case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen,  in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. 

  • Security measures around school designs

    Security measures around school designs

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:45 PM EST2018-02-17 00:45:05 GMT
    In light of the recent shootings, KFBB wanted to find out how much of a role anti-terrorism measures come into play when it comes to building schools. We spoke with the architects behind the new Giant Springs Elementary school here in Great Falls to find out.   Tim Peterson, an architect for LPW, said since Sandy Hook they have seen a spike in schools wanting that extra feel of security. To ensure that architects are even getting involved in taking active shooter courses to get t...
    In light of the recent shootings, KFBB wanted to find out how much of a role anti-terrorism measures come into play when it comes to building schools. We spoke with the architects behind the new Giant Springs Elementary school here in Great Falls to find out.   Tim Peterson, an architect for LPW, said since Sandy Hook they have seen a spike in schools wanting that extra feel of security. To ensure that architects are even getting involved in taking active shooter courses to get t...

  • National Alliance on Mental Illness holding free educational classes

    National Alliance on Mental Illness holding free educational classes

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:43 PM EST2018-02-17 00:43:54 GMT

    Join the National Alliance on Mental Health for their upcoming free program offered to folks throughout Central Montana. The two classes, both peer-to-peer and family-to-family, will discuss a range of support, education and advocacy for those with mental illness. Some potential disorders of discussion include: major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, borderline personality disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder,...

    Join the National Alliance on Mental Health for their upcoming free program offered to folks throughout Central Montana. The two classes, both peer-to-peer and family-to-family, will discuss a range of support, education and advocacy for those with mental illness. Some potential disorders of discussion include: major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, borderline personality disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder,...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.