As trial looms near, more decisions in case of Robert Back v. Benefis

Judge John Kutzman has ruled on two more motions ahead of the March 5th trial of Robert Back v. Benefis Health System. This, after ruling against the Plaintiffs’ spoliation motion late last week.

Filed Tuesday in Cascade County District Court, Kutzman ruled in favor of Back in an Order on Plaintiffs’ Motion of Judgment on the Pleadings on Statutory Assumption of Risk.

The Assumption of Risk debate began initially when Benefis cited the Recreation Responsibility Act, which states in part that “A person who participates in any sport or recreational opportunity assumes the inherent risks in that sport or recreational opportunity, whether those risks are known or unknown, and is legally responsibility for all injury or death to the person…” However, the Act continues into a section Benefis disagreed with, which states, “A provider is not required to eliminate, alter, or control the inherent risks within the particular sport or recreational opportunity that is provided.”

Court documents assert Benefis has disagreed with that second section, mainly because they are not a football “provider” and that specific part of the Act has nothing to do with them. The Plaintiffs agree that Benefis is not a football “provider,” but argue Benefis cannot claim only a section of the Responsibility Act applies without the rest. As a result, the Plaintiffs have argued the entire defense of the Responsibility Act “fails as a matter of law.” Kutzman has now agreed with the Plaintiffs.

In a second motion, one that was more highly debated on the KFBB Facebook page, Kutzman denied Benefis’s motion for Judicial Notice, and denied without prejudice the Plaintiffs’ motion for Determination of Law, both with regards to the meaning of a “Licensed Health Care Professional.”

Essentially, Benefis and attorneys for Robert Back disagree as to whether Benefis athletic trainer Jessica Hansen was acting as a “licensed health care professional” when she worked with Belt Football Coach Jeff Graham. The question arises specifically when Hansen emailed Graham an email stating that Robert Back was “ok concussion wise.”

Attorneys for Back believe Hansen should be recognized as a licensed health care professional, while Benefis has disagreed, requesting a judicial notice that no Montana statute recognizes athletic trainers as a health care professional.

Court documents state that while the court “generally agrees” with the Plaintiffs, it is denying both motions and defers final ruling until the instruction settlement conference. Some reasons for this ruling include that the governing legal standard is unclear, with no particular rule of procedure from either party for the Dylan Steigers Protection of Youth Athletes Act.

In its conclusion, the court document states the definition of a licensed health care professional is “challenging but ultimately not impossible to unravel,” and “At this point both sides seem intently preoccupied with whether Ms. Hansen’s September 11, 2014 email was a statutory clearance to return to play as a matter of law.” Additionally, “The Court doubts the jury will view the issue as narrowly as the parties apparently do. However, the parties have asked for a legal ruling…”

Trial is still scheduled for March 5th in Cascade County District Court.