2/21 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
  
Great Falls Central 91, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 80
  
Hardin 63, Miles City 43
  
Lewistown (Fergus) 44, Sidney 38
  
Eastern A at MetraPark
  
First Round
  
Miles City 45, Havre 43
  
Sidney 36, Glendive 35
  
Eastern C at Wolf Point
  
First Round
  
Fairview 52, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 30
  
Frazer 51, Mon-Dak 41
  
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 68, Savage 51
  
Scobey 70, Richey-Lambert 31
  
Northern C at Great Falls
  
First Round
  
Chinook 50, Winnett-Grass Range 43
  
Great Falls Central 59, Fort Benton 43
  
Heart Butte 58, Belt 32
  
Sunburst 61, North Star 51
  
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
  
Billings Central 48, Glendive 37
  
Havre 65, Miles City 45
  
Eastern A at MetraPark
  
First Round
  
Glendive 42, Livingston 34
  
Miles City 56, Sidney 22
  
Northern C at Great Falls
  
First Round
  
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 62, Fort Benton 43
  
Turner 52, Heart Butte 44
  
Winnett-Grass Range 45, Simms 28

