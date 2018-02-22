2/21 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



Great Falls Central 91, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 80



Hardin 63, Miles City 43



Lewistown (Fergus) 44, Sidney 38



Eastern A at MetraPark



First Round



Miles City 45, Havre 43



Sidney 36, Glendive 35



Eastern C at Wolf Point



First Round



Fairview 52, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 30



Frazer 51, Mon-Dak 41



Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 68, Savage 51



Scobey 70, Richey-Lambert 31



Northern C at Great Falls



First Round



Chinook 50, Winnett-Grass Range 43



Great Falls Central 59, Fort Benton 43



Heart Butte 58, Belt 32



Sunburst 61, North Star 51



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



Billings Central 48, Glendive 37



Havre 65, Miles City 45



Eastern A at MetraPark



First Round



Glendive 42, Livingston 34



Miles City 56, Sidney 22



Northern C at Great Falls



First Round



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 62, Fort Benton 43



Turner 52, Heart Butte 44



Winnett-Grass Range 45, Simms 28