2/21 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Great Falls Central 91, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 80
Hardin 63, Miles City 43
Lewistown (Fergus) 44, Sidney 38
Eastern A at MetraPark
First Round
Miles City 45, Havre 43
Sidney 36, Glendive 35
Eastern C at Wolf Point
First Round
Fairview 52, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 30
Frazer 51, Mon-Dak 41
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 68, Savage 51
Scobey 70, Richey-Lambert 31
Northern C at Great Falls
First Round
Chinook 50, Winnett-Grass Range 43
Great Falls Central 59, Fort Benton 43
Heart Butte 58, Belt 32
Sunburst 61, North Star 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Billings Central 48, Glendive 37
Havre 65, Miles City 45
Eastern A at MetraPark
First Round
Glendive 42, Livingston 34
Miles City 56, Sidney 22
Northern C at Great Falls
First Round
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 62, Fort Benton 43
Turner 52, Heart Butte 44
Winnett-Grass Range 45, Simms 28