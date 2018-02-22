What to know before you file your taxes

Its tax season, chances are you are planning on filing or planning on how to spend your taxes but before you head to your tax preparer there are a few things to know this tax season.

The folks over at H and R Block said making sure you have the correct forms are critical if not it could delay you getting your refund. One tax specialist says there are changes every year when filing your taxes and if you are not sure all it takes is one call.

Aerial Loewen said,"it's important to get the right help verses if you have a small family or a large family if you have a home that you rent they all make differences and the big way to adjust is w-4's."

She said that there are some helpful tools online that can help you if you have concerns just click the link below.

https://www.hrblock.com/tax-prep-checklist/what-do-i-need-to-file-taxes/

