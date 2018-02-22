Fresh meat for troops: one mom's mission - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Fresh meat for troops: one mom's mission

Posted: Updated:
By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
One Montana Army mom is trying to send her son, who is serving in Afghanistan,  a taste of home, but various regulations and nay-sayers are making it extremely difficult for her to do so. Mary Lawrences son and husband are in the service. So, she know what their "meals" consist of.

They have a cafeteria, but its the basic starchy, keep yourself fed kind of meals, said Lawrence.

She often sends baked goodies, like cookies, give her son a taste of home. However, after her son's friend  received a popular package filled with de-hydrated meats and cheeses, she decided to send a wilder tasting treat to the troops.

"I put a local ad in saying that I was hoping to send some wild game meat to my son and his troops for something different and something from home and within an hour I had responses.

The community stepped up, filling Marys fridge with elk, venison and more. Some even offered to pay for its shipping. However, she also received a few negative responses. Mary one several Facebooker  tell her she was stupid for even trying to ship or buy game meat because its technically illegal to do either. But she found a way around that.

"So now everything Im sending is vacuum packed. And its dried meats like your dried meats like your salamis.

Even though Mary longs for the day, she can send something fresh. She knows her son and his troops will be happy to have a taste of Montana.


 

