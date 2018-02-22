Montana's rural water

A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
BILLINGS- The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide with the help of Montana Department of Criminal Investigation. The crime happened south of Red Lodge along Highway 212.
BILLINGS- The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide with the help of Montana Department of Criminal Investigation. The crime happened south of Red Lodge along Highway 212.
Judge John Kutzman has ruled on two more motions ahead of the March 5th trial of Robert Back v. Benefis Health System. This, after ruling against the Plaintiffs’ spoliation motion late last week. Filed Tuesday in Cascade County District Court, Kutzman ruled in favor of Back in an Order on Plaintiffs’ Motion of Judgment on the Pleadings on Statutory Assumption of Risk. The Assumption of Risk debate began initially when Benefis cited the Recreation Responsibility Act, whic...
Judge John Kutzman has ruled on two more motions ahead of the March 5th trial of Robert Back v. Benefis Health System. This, after ruling against the Plaintiffs’ spoliation motion late last week. Filed Tuesday in Cascade County District Court, Kutzman ruled in favor of Back in an Order on Plaintiffs’ Motion of Judgment on the Pleadings on Statutory Assumption of Risk. The Assumption of Risk debate began initially when Benefis cited the Recreation Responsibility Act, whic...
A 14-year-old Philipsburg student disturbed classmates when he allegedly told them he “would win in an Olympic school shooting.”
A 14-year-old Philipsburg student disturbed classmates when he allegedly told them he “would win in an Olympic school shooting.”
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
BILLINGS- The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide with the help of Montana Department of Criminal Investigation. The crime happened south of Red Lodge along Highway 212.
BILLINGS- The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide with the help of Montana Department of Criminal Investigation. The crime happened south of Red Lodge along Highway 212.
HPD says there is no threat to the school or community after they were contacted regarding a Snapchat video.
HPD says there is no threat to the school or community after they were contacted regarding a Snapchat video.
The case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen, in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence.
The case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen, in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence.