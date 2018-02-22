Rural Montana faces many challenges that some of us may never fully understand.

That quick run to the store is not always quick, and sometimes even sending an email isn't quick! Unfortunately many places across the state face an even scarier challenge, reliable clean drinking water. Hundreds of people are in Great Falls to tackle this issue among many others for folks in rural Montana.

"They can talk to each other they can help solve alot of problems its a very hands on conference,"said Lt. General Mike Cooney.

For the last 39 years Montana Rural Water Systems INC. has been supporting the health of Montana's water.

"Water is life we want to make sure we keep it that way the last thing we want is for people to say we can't live in that community because you cant drink that water. That's not how communities thrive,"said Cooney.

Cooney said this conference is one of the best ways for people to address and fix problems with their water. He added by learning about new filtration systems to piping can really save a community money.

"Really it's crucial that people get together in an organization like this,"said Doug Benevento.

Doug Benevento Regional EPA Administrator said this is an amazing service to the state, especially when it comes to handling chemically tainted water.

"Montana's done a particularly good job with respect to lead in their drinking water the violations we see tend to be more reporting and paperwork type of violations not actually excedances in water. though we are encouraging people to look and their infrastructure to see if its lead based, "said Benevento.

Speaking of infrastructure he said that is the other big issue he wants to talk about. President Trumps $50 B dollar infrastructure bill could impact Montana's rural water systems. But how much the state could get and how it is spent is still up in the air.

The conference wraps up Friday afternoon.

