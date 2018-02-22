Little cowboy's big battle, and what the community is doing to help

Wacee Simenson, known as the little cowboy is the youngest in the family of four and was diagnosed with T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma just over a week ago with a mass the size of a football in his chest.

He was flown to Kalispell for treatment but when they didn’t have the adequate equipment for his care. The little cowboy was flown to Denver where he still is today.



Wacee's father is well known in the Chinook sports community as a basketball referee, so the community is now selling t-shirts to raise money for Waycee's treatment.



“As a team we are definitely behind Justin and Tomi and Wacee and Wylie. We are in their corner, we’ve got their backs,” said Mike Seymour, Chinook High School Men’s Basketball Coach.



So while the community works to support the Simenson family here in Montana, Justin and Tomi are in Denver, amazed at the outreach for their family.



“It's been the most, probably humbling experience I guess I’ve ever had and I know as far as my wife's we've had in our lives. It's amazing, we both wish we could say thank you to everybody it means more than words could ever explain,” said Justin Simenson.



For Coach Seymour, he says the experience is a lesson for all.



“It's bigger than basketball. When we found out about this as a team, we talked about it in the locker room. Basketball is pretty important but it put things into perspective for myself and especially for the boys, at any given moment your life can change in a heartbeat,” said Seymour.



As fans and players wear their #TeamWacee shirts, they go into the game tonight thinking of the little cowboy with a big battle ahead of him. As for Wacee himself he is taking this in stride.



“Wacee is a warrior and it fits him perfect he is doing really well. He is handling it most days better than his mom and I are,” said Simenson.

Wacee will continue getting medical care in Denver for about 3 more weeks before he is up for re-evaluation by his doctors. From there, if all goes well and his chemo works, he can return home to Montana to continue his next 2 years of treatment.



If you’d like to donate the Simenson Family to help with the medical and travel bills, here is the verified Go Fund Me page

https://www.gofundme.com/this-little-cowboy-needs-our-help