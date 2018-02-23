Campus 'All Clear' after morning bomb threat

UPDATE 12:26pm

The latest email from UM Western:



"Campus has been cleared by the Dillon City Police of the bomb threat we received this morning. All classes and events will remain canceled for today. All campus buildings will reopen at 1:00 pm today. The BARC will remain locked until 8:00 am on Saturday, February 24. Dining will serve dinner tonight. Law enforcement has responded and given us the all clear."

UPDATE: One student tells us UM Western Chancellor Beth Weatherby addressed the crowd at the high school gym.

Students were told the university received a 'threatening message of a bomb threat'.

Weatherby says the entire campus will remain closed as they search the entire area, starting with the residence halls.

DILLON- The UM Western Campus is under evacuation Friday due to a report of a bomb threat.

Students at UM-Western received the following email at 9:37 am:

"We have had a bomb threat. Campus needs to be evacuated immediately. Further updates to follow. Campus will remain closed until further notice. All classes and events for the day have been canceled. We will update you with further information as we receive it."

"The High School gym is available for anyone to go to for shelter until the campus is cleared."

Students evacuated the campus immediately and we will continue to update you as more information is available.