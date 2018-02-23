Shooting reported on Louisiana college campus; 2 injured

Wacee Simenson, known as the little cowboy is the youngest in the family of four and was diagnosed with T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma just over a week ago with a mass the size of a football in his chest. He was flown to Kalispell for treatment but when they didn’t have the adequate equipment for his care. The little cowboy was flown to Denver where he still is today. Wacee's father is well known in the Chinook sports community as a basketball referee, so the community is now s...
Good news for the people who live in northeastern rural Montana. The folks at Nemont Telephone Cooperative are proud to announce that they are now providing critical wireless service to what they are calling "the middle of nowhere." KFBB spoke with CEO of Nemont, Mike Kilgore, he said not only will the wireless services be provided to the 20,000 people in northeastern Montana but also to the people that use roaming when they are outside of their network. Kilgore added one ...
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
As we reported Tuesday, in rural areas members of the Blackfeet Nation, are in dire straights. Efforts to get to people who are snowed in are being attacked as the wind is blowing snow over freshly plowed roads.
There's a new and potentially dangerous trend spreading across parts of Montana. It's a type of vaping called "juuling," and it's done with a tool that looks like a thumb drive.
BILLINGS- The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide with the help of Montana Department of Criminal Investigation. The crime happened south of Red Lodge along Highway 212.
HPD says there is no threat to the school or community after they were contacted regarding a Snapchat video.
The case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen, in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence.
