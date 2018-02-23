Man leads police on two car chases in one month - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man leads police on two car chases in one month

GREAT FALLS -

One man is accused of leading police on a car chase on two separate occasions just in the last month.

On February 2nd, Montana Highway Patrol received a call reporting a Suburban driving erratically on I-15. When MHP located the Suburban, they observed the vehicle weaving in both lanes from shoulder to shoulder. 

A traffic stop was attempted but the driver of the Suburban did not stop and instead sped up to exceed the posted limit. MHP discovered the license plate on the Suburban belonged to a Honda Civic. It was later determined the Suburban was registered to an individual who stated he sold the vehicle to Dusty Muzzana about a month earlier.

According to court documents, police continued to pursue the Suburban as it continued towards Great Falls at almost two times the posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour. MHP observed the vehicle overtake several other vehicles and nearly rear-end another before turning onto Overlook Drive. Police say the Suburban continued to speed, driving on both sides of the roadway.

At one point, a Deputy was able to pull alongside the Suburban and reportedly observed Muzzana in the driver's seat. The deputy recognized him from prior encounters. The deputy reports Muzzana deliberately swerved towards him in an attempt to crash into him, then attempted to do this to another deputy.

The Suburban cut through residential neighborhoods driving towards the other side of town. Troopers were able to deploy spike strips that flattened the Suburban's front tires. The Suburban then deliberately steered off the pavement, crashing through a barbed wire fence and into a field where the occupants got out and fled on foot.

During the pursuit, a female passenger of the Suburban called into dispatch from Muzzana's phone to tell law enforcement to "back off." GFPD was able to apprehend the male passenger the next day and identified him as Bruce Taylor. Taylor confirmed with police that Muzzana was the driver of the Suburban.

Taylor stated he pleaded with Muzzana during the pursuit to stop and let him out but Muzzana would not.

Court documents state the Suburban was later searched. No proof of insurance was able to be located and Muzzana has a prior insurance conviction in the past five years. Proper registration for the vehicle was unable to be located and records indicate Muzzana does not possess a valid driver's license. Police found several items of drug paraphernalia including glass smoking implements for both methamphetamine and marijuana inside the vehicle. 

On February 22nd, a deputy located a 1999 green Ford F350 Flatbed Truck with a snow blade that matched the description of a recently stolen vehicle. The deputy attempted a traffic stop but the truck did not stop and a pursuit ensued. The truck was swerving on the icy roadways while attempting to flee. At one point, the truck drove off the paved roadway into a field but became stuck due to the snow. The driver was apprehended and identified as Dusty Muzzana. 

Court documents state the truck was confirmed stolen and had damage to it in the form of spray paint used in the attempt to disguise the vehicle.

Muzzana's criminal history includes a prior Criminal Endangerment, misdemeanor Assault, two PFMAs, Violation of Protective Order, and an out of county felony Theft charge.

He is now facing 21 charges including: Assault on Peace Officer or Judicial Officer, Criminal Endangerment, Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer, Unlawful Restraint, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Police Vehicle, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving With a Valid Driver's License, No Insurance, Stop Sign Violation, Failure to Operate Motor Vehicle on Right Side of Roadway, Unsafe Turn, Unsafe Turn, Speeding - Special Zone, Operating a Vehicle With Improper Registration, Operating a Vehicle with Improper Registration, Theft, Criminal Mischief, Careless Driving, and Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer.

The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $20,000.

