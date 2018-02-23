Men charged after interviews reveal information on several stolen vehicle cases

Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command.
One man is accused of leading police on a car chase on two separate occasions just in the last month.
A Utah woman who was arrested and found to have 35 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in her vehicle told police officers “I am just a single mom, and I was offered an opportunity.”
A Hardin man is in jail on a $1,000,000 bond for deliberate homicide. The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says the charges come after one of three women assaulted with a frying pan recently died.
Stacey Dobbyn's class at Loy elementary received $1,500 from the Great Falls Public School Discovery Grant Program. The grant allowed the teacher to purchase materials to help special educations students with reading, writing, math, and science who have sensory processing issues. Stacey said that in some case student can be overloaded and the sensory enrichment class helps students to even things out. She added just having little goldfish in the classroom, which is apart o...
