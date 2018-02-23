Pianos duel for charity

HELENA, Mont.- Two non-profits will battle to make the most money for their charity. Tomorrow night in Helena, Big Brothers, Big Sisters and the Helena Food Share will duel for the top spot with pianos.

Last year's dueling piano event was a hit. Collectively the charities raised about $27,000 for both charities. While the event is a fun night filled with singing and dancing, the charity's organizer's say they're keeping those the event benefits in mind.

“The event essentially feeds people. It puts food on the plates of people who are hungry and struggling to make ends meat in this community,” said Danial Lighter, Development Director for Helena Food Share.

The event is completely sold out, but if you are looking for another opportunity to support the Helena Food Share, they have another event coming up next Friday. The Black Donnell's, an Irish band, are having a concert that will benefit the Food Share. In addition, you can donate or volunteer at either charity anytime.