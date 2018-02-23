School threats scare parents

Malmstrom Air Force Base brings home yet another milestone to the Electric City. Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341-st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command. Being a Raven entails going into high threat area in order to protect military assets, including personnel. "definitely the hardest thing I've done in my career" is how Senior Airmen Jessica Ortiz-Villa explained her training on becoming the...

Malmstrom Air Force Base brings home yet another milestone to the Electric City. Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341-st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command. Being a Raven entails going into high threat area in order to protect military assets, including personnel. "definitely the hardest thing I've done in my career" is how Senior Airmen Jessica Ortiz-Villa explained her training on becoming the...