Sheriff's office warns copycats about making false threats

"Human life and these type of tragedies is not a joke," is how Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards feels about people making copycat threats to schools. He said because of the severity of this topic they take every threat as if its a real one.

Sheriff Edwards said, "some may not be valid some may be valid we going to consider them legitimate threats and we are not going to put up with it."

it's considered a criminal offense called intimidation, and in layman's terms means it's illegal to knowingly communicate a threat that could endanger life or property but that's not all. You could also face assault with a weapon which is a felony.

If convicted copycats could face up to 10 years in prison and even a $50,000 fine, if not both.

Sheriff Edwards added when these treats are made it affects a whole community, not just a school.

He said, "in a sense, you just terrorized hundreds of people and then when a community hears this you just cause terror of fear in tens of thousands of people."

For students, who may think this all fun and games the sheriff said, "students, if anybody is listening don't, do this, this is serious stuff, this is serious business we just lost 17 kids here in the states... This is not a game."

