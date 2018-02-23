1st Female Raven for Air Force Global Strike Command

Wacee Simenson, known as the little cowboy is the youngest in the family of four and was diagnosed with T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma just over a week ago with a mass the size of a football in his chest. He was flown to Kalispell for treatment but when they didn’t have the adequate equipment for his care. The little cowboy was flown to Denver where he still is today. Wacee's father is well known in the Chinook sports community as a basketball referee, so the community is now s...
The teen found guilty of killing Megan Meriwether last September was sentenced Tuesday in Cascade County Court.
Good news for the people who live in northeastern rural Montana. The folks at Nemont Telephone Cooperative are proud to announce that they are now providing critical wireless service to what they are calling "the middle of nowhere." KFBB spoke with CEO of Nemont, Mike Kilgore, he said not only will the wireless services be provided to the 20,000 people in northeastern Montana but also to the people that use roaming when they are outside of their network. Kilgore added one ...
A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.
One man is accused of leading police on a car chase on two separate occasions just in the last month.
HELENA, Mont.- Two non-profits will battle to make the most money for their charity. Tomorrow night in Helena, Big Brothers, Big Sisters and the Helena Food Share will duel for the top spot with pianos. Last year's dueling piano event was a hit. Collectively the charities raised about $27,000 for both charities. While the event is a fun night filled with singing and dancing, the charity's organizer's say they're keeping those the event benefits in mind. “The event essentiall...
Officials are now reporting that the school resource officer ,also known as an SRO, At Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida waited outside the building as the shooting unfolded. Officials in Helena said that would never happen on their watch. Lewis and Clark county Sheriff Leo Dutton assures me that all of his officers, including SROs, are well trained in active shooter scenarios. "If we get there and you're alone, times have changed, you may have to g...
There have been nine school shooting scares, some credible and some not, in Montana since last week's massacre in Florida. Now some parents say they're scared to even send their kids to school fearing they won't return. The Office of Public Instruction is looking at implementing new safety laws and regulations. “I do believe that how you enter a school and how you exit a school regardless of what conditions that is something schools must have. So there needs to be a protocol ...
