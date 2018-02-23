1st Female Raven for Air Force Global Strike Command

Malmstrom Air Force Base brings home yet another milestone to the Electric City. Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341-st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command. Being a Raven entails going into high threat area in order to protect military assets, including personnel.

"definitely the hardest thing I've done in my career" is how Senior Airmen Jessica Ortiz-Villa explained her training on becoming the first female raven from the Air Force Global Strike Command.

It was in tech school that she learned about ravens through her instructor. It ultimately lead her on this path said completing this journey shows the strength of women.

Ortiz-Villa said, "It was very physically and mentally challenging so it just shows us how we can do anything."

Those physical challenges include: 18 hours a day, and thousands of push ups and sit ups.

She added, most of the course consists of self-defense and most of the county you cant bring your weapon it's just you and your baton. As of now, she will remain on tactical response force until her call of duty.