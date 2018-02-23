Ken McGrath, an Alabama native, is currently an anchor for Wake Up Montana and has nearly 2 decades of experience in television – both on-air and online.

Before Ken started anchoring Wake Up Montana he was a reporter at KULR-8 in Billings for a year.

From 2002 to 2014, Ken worked in one of the most innovative and successful news operations in the country – KHQ-TV in Spokane. Along the way, he garnered an extensive portfolio, leading the development of morning newscasts, evening newscasts, lifestyle shows, and web and digital content.

Ken's goal is to keep connecting with people and telling their stories. When Ken's not at work, he enjoys jogging, singing karaoke with co-workers and cooking.