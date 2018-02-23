Drifting snow, icy conditions shut down Highway 89 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Drifting snow, icy conditions shut down Highway 89

The Montana Department of Transportation is reported closures on Highway 89 from Fairfield to Browning. 

There are also several reports of blowing snow and reduced visibility in and around Great Falls, as well as most of Central Montana. 

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch, set to expire Monday. 

