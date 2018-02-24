2/23 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2/23 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
  
Billings West 57, Great Falls Russell 53
  
Great Falls 56, Billings Senior 54
  
Eastern A at MetraPark
  
Loser Out
  
Billings Central 65, Glendive 47
  
Sidney 52, Livingston 47
  
Semifinal
  
Belgrade 41, Lewistown (Fergus) 33
  
Hardin 61, Laurel 41
  
Western A at Butte
  
Loser Out
  
Browning 77, Polson 70
  
Ronan 51, Libby 32
  
Semifinal
  
Frenchtown 45, Butte Central 43, OT
  
Hamilton 56, Dillon 44
  
Northern B at Glasgow
  
Loser Out
  
Glasgow 71, Malta 62, 2OT
  
Poplar 60, Wolf Point 48
  
Semifinal
  
Rocky Boy 84, Choteau 54
  
Shelby 62, Fairfield 61
  
Western B at Ronan
  
Loser Out
  
Deer Lodge 55, Eureka 41
  
Thompson Falls 68, Troy 29
  
Semifinal
  
Bigfork 58, Anaconda 57, 2OT
  
Missoula Loyola 53, Florence 45
  
Eastern C at Wolf Point
  
Consolation Final
  
Mon-Dak 45, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 33
  
Loser Out
  
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 56, Frazer 52
  
Mon-Dak 61, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 54
  
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
  
Consolation Final
  
Belt 45, Chinook 37
  
Loser Out
  
Belt 48, Great Falls Central 38
  
Chinook 57, North Star 45
  
Southern C at Laurel
  
Loser Out
  
Reed Point-Rapelje 64, Jordan 53
  
Terry 71, Wibaux 57
  
Semifinal
  
Bridger 73, Plenty Coups 54
  
Park City 44, Melstone 42
  
Western C at Hamilton
  
Loser Out
  
Drummond 65, Darby 49
  
Gardiner 79, Seeley-Swan 43
  
Semifinal
  
Arlee 69, Manhattan Christian
  
GIRLS BASKETBALL
  
Billings West 43, Great Falls Russell 37
  
Butte 33, Billings Skyview 27
  
Eastern A at MetraPark
  
Loser Out
  
Belgrade 52, Livingston 32
  
Glendive 46, Lewistown (Fergus) 30
  
Semifinal
  
Hardin 44, Billings Central 33
  
Western A at Butte
  
Loser Out
  
Columbia Falls 71, Ronan 59
  
Hamilton 44, Libby 33
  
Semifinal
  
Butte Central 37, Frenchtown 19
  
Western B at Ronan
  
Loser Out
  
Anaconda 48, Troy 43
  
Eureka 50, Thompson Falls 48
  
Semifinal
  
Deer Lodge 36, Florence 32
  
Eastern C at Wolf Point
  
Loser Out
  
Mon-Dak 71, Frazer 67
  
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 40, Fairview 38
  
Semifinal
  
Plentywood 42, Scobey 37
  
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
  
Loser Out
  
Fort Benton 68, Simms 46
  
Turner 63, Great Falls Central 46
  
Semifinal
  
Box Elder 57, Belt 52
  
Winnett-Grass Range 46, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 36
  
Western C at Hamilton
  
Loser Out
  
Clark Fork 61, Lone Peak 34
  
Manhattan Christian 50, Seeley-Swan 38
  
Semifinal
  
Ennis 31, Charlo 15
  
Twin Bridges 44, Arlee 35

