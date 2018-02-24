2/23 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL



Billings West 57, Great Falls Russell 53



Great Falls 56, Billings Senior 54



Eastern A at MetraPark



Loser Out



Billings Central 65, Glendive 47



Sidney 52, Livingston 47



Semifinal



Belgrade 41, Lewistown (Fergus) 33



Hardin 61, Laurel 41



Western A at Butte



Loser Out



Browning 77, Polson 70



Ronan 51, Libby 32



Semifinal



Frenchtown 45, Butte Central 43, OT



Hamilton 56, Dillon 44



Northern B at Glasgow



Loser Out



Glasgow 71, Malta 62, 2OT



Poplar 60, Wolf Point 48



Semifinal



Rocky Boy 84, Choteau 54



Shelby 62, Fairfield 61



Western B at Ronan



Loser Out



Deer Lodge 55, Eureka 41



Thompson Falls 68, Troy 29



Semifinal



Bigfork 58, Anaconda 57, 2OT



Missoula Loyola 53, Florence 45



Eastern C at Wolf Point



Consolation Final



Mon-Dak 45, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 33



Loser Out



Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 56, Frazer 52



Mon-Dak 61, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 54



Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)



Consolation Final



Belt 45, Chinook 37



Loser Out



Belt 48, Great Falls Central 38



Chinook 57, North Star 45



Southern C at Laurel



Loser Out



Reed Point-Rapelje 64, Jordan 53



Terry 71, Wibaux 57



Semifinal



Bridger 73, Plenty Coups 54



Park City 44, Melstone 42



Western C at Hamilton



Loser Out



Drummond 65, Darby 49



Gardiner 79, Seeley-Swan 43



Semifinal



Arlee 69, Manhattan Christian



GIRLS BASKETBALL



Billings West 43, Great Falls Russell 37



Butte 33, Billings Skyview 27



Eastern A at MetraPark



Loser Out



Belgrade 52, Livingston 32



Glendive 46, Lewistown (Fergus) 30



Semifinal



Hardin 44, Billings Central 33



Western A at Butte



Loser Out



Columbia Falls 71, Ronan 59



Hamilton 44, Libby 33



Semifinal



Butte Central 37, Frenchtown 19



Western B at Ronan



Loser Out



Anaconda 48, Troy 43



Eureka 50, Thompson Falls 48



Semifinal



Deer Lodge 36, Florence 32



Eastern C at Wolf Point



Loser Out



Mon-Dak 71, Frazer 67



Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 40, Fairview 38



Semifinal



Plentywood 42, Scobey 37



Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)



Loser Out



Fort Benton 68, Simms 46



Turner 63, Great Falls Central 46



Semifinal



Box Elder 57, Belt 52



Winnett-Grass Range 46, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 36



Western C at Hamilton



Loser Out



Clark Fork 61, Lone Peak 34



Manhattan Christian 50, Seeley-Swan 38



Semifinal



Ennis 31, Charlo 15



Twin Bridges 44, Arlee 35