2/23 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Billings West 57, Great Falls Russell 53
Great Falls 56, Billings Senior 54
Eastern A at MetraPark
Loser Out
Billings Central 65, Glendive 47
Sidney 52, Livingston 47
Semifinal
Belgrade 41, Lewistown (Fergus) 33
Hardin 61, Laurel 41
Western A at Butte
Loser Out
Browning 77, Polson 70
Ronan 51, Libby 32
Semifinal
Frenchtown 45, Butte Central 43, OT
Hamilton 56, Dillon 44
Northern B at Glasgow
Loser Out
Glasgow 71, Malta 62, 2OT
Poplar 60, Wolf Point 48
Semifinal
Rocky Boy 84, Choteau 54
Shelby 62, Fairfield 61
Western B at Ronan
Loser Out
Deer Lodge 55, Eureka 41
Thompson Falls 68, Troy 29
Semifinal
Bigfork 58, Anaconda 57, 2OT
Missoula Loyola 53, Florence 45
Eastern C at Wolf Point
Consolation Final
Mon-Dak 45, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 33
Loser Out
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 56, Frazer 52
Mon-Dak 61, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 54
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Consolation Final
Belt 45, Chinook 37
Loser Out
Belt 48, Great Falls Central 38
Chinook 57, North Star 45
Southern C at Laurel
Loser Out
Reed Point-Rapelje 64, Jordan 53
Terry 71, Wibaux 57
Semifinal
Bridger 73, Plenty Coups 54
Park City 44, Melstone 42
Western C at Hamilton
Loser Out
Drummond 65, Darby 49
Gardiner 79, Seeley-Swan 43
Semifinal
Arlee 69, Manhattan Christian
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Billings West 43, Great Falls Russell 37
Butte 33, Billings Skyview 27
Eastern A at MetraPark
Loser Out
Belgrade 52, Livingston 32
Glendive 46, Lewistown (Fergus) 30
Semifinal
Hardin 44, Billings Central 33
Western A at Butte
Loser Out
Columbia Falls 71, Ronan 59
Hamilton 44, Libby 33
Semifinal
Butte Central 37, Frenchtown 19
Western B at Ronan
Loser Out
Anaconda 48, Troy 43
Eureka 50, Thompson Falls 48
Semifinal
Deer Lodge 36, Florence 32
Eastern C at Wolf Point
Loser Out
Mon-Dak 71, Frazer 67
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 40, Fairview 38
Semifinal
Plentywood 42, Scobey 37
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out
Fort Benton 68, Simms 46
Turner 63, Great Falls Central 46
Semifinal
Box Elder 57, Belt 52
Winnett-Grass Range 46, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 36
Western C at Hamilton
Loser Out
Clark Fork 61, Lone Peak 34
Manhattan Christian 50, Seeley-Swan 38
Semifinal
Ennis 31, Charlo 15
Twin Bridges 44, Arlee 35
