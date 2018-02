A family was able to escape a blaze Saturday morning in Great Falls after a portion of their garage caught fire. Several agencies, including Great Falls Fire Rescue, responded to the call on 18th Avenue SW around 8 Saturday morning. We're told the fire started as someone was trying to fill a portable heater with kerosene. Battalion Chief Bob Shupe of GFFR says there was significant damage done to the garage and the house. Everyone who was inside is safe and already have arrangements planned.