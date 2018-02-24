New indoor shooting range in Great Falls

This winter has been harsh impacting travel for much of the Treasure State but if you're looking to beat those winter blues, you may want to check out the only indoor shooting range in Great Falls...

Highwood Creek Outfitters is located 9th Ave S and manager, Tom VanHoose said this indoor facility offers a controlled, safe environment for people that aren't comfortable with guns. VanHoose explains since opening, almost half of the customers who have come in are women.

The range also offers training classes starting at the beginner level and going all the way to expert level.

