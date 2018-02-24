Discovering the Future: Loy Elem Sensory Enrichment and Exploration

The Montana Department of Transportation is reported closures on Highway 89 from Fairfield to Browning. There are also several reports of blowing snow and reduced visibility in and around Great Falls, as well as most of Central Montana. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch, set to expire Monday. See up to date conditions here.
The teen found guilty of killing Megan Meriwether last September was sentenced Tuesday in Cascade County Court.
A family was able to escape a blaze this morning in Great Falls after a portion of their garage caught fire. Several agencies, including Great Falls Fire Rescue, responded to the call on 18th Avenue SW around 8 Saturday morning. We're told the fire started as someone was trying to fill a portable heater with kerosene. Battalion Chief Bob Shupe of GFFR says there was significant damage done to the garage and the house. Everyone who was inside is safe and already have arrangements plann...
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
One man is accused of leading police on a car chase on two separate occasions just in the last month.
HELENA, Mont.- Two non-profits will battle to make the most money for their charity. Tomorrow night in Helena, Big Brothers, Big Sisters and the Helena Food Share will duel for the top spot with pianos. Last year's dueling piano event was a hit. Collectively the charities raised about $27,000 for both charities. While the event is a fun night filled with singing and dancing, the charity's organizer's say they're keeping those the event benefits in mind. “The event essentiall...
Officials are now reporting that the school resource officer ,also known as an SRO, At Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida waited outside the building as the shooting unfolded. Officials in Helena said that would never happen on their watch. Lewis and Clark county Sheriff Leo Dutton assures me that all of his officers, including SROs, are well trained in active shooter scenarios. "If we get there and you're alone, times have changed, you may have to g...
