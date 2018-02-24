Discovering the Future: Loy Elem Sensory Enrichment and Explorat - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Discovering the Future: Loy Elem Sensory Enrichment and Exploration

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Stacey Dobbyn's class at Loy elementary received $1,500 from the Great Falls Public School Discovery Grant Program. The grant allowed the teacher to purchase materials to help special educations students with reading, writing, math, and science who have sensory processing issues.

Stacey said that in some case student can be overloaded and the sensory enrichment class helps students to even things out.

She added just having little goldfish in the classroom, which is apart of the sensory enrichment process, goes further than any of us would think.

Stacey said, "it teaches them responsibility and also the fish tank is a calming item for a couple of our students."
 
The class received the material in November and since she has witnessed major success in all of her students.

"Some of them wouldn't even go to the material we slowly introduced them we have had kids to be able to accept those materials and move on to other items," said Stacey.

This one only one of many success stories of how the Discovery Grant program helps the student reach their goal. 
 

