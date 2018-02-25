Carroll College Basketball Completes Conference Sweep on Senior Night

Carroll College basketball celebrated eight seniors at the PE Center on Saturday night with Montana Western in town for a Frontier Conference doubleheader.

The 15th-ranked Bulldogs women prevailed 51-42 to take the regular-season series and snap an overall seven-game win streak for the 11th-ranked Saints. The 6th-ranked Saints men never trailed and beat the 10th-ranked Bulldogs 82-62 to become back-to-back Frontier Conference champions. That locked up a Saints sweep of the 2017-18 Frontier Conference titles.

The men clinched a first-round bye in the conference tournament and will host the lowest-remaining seed in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. next Friday. The women already locked up regular-season supremacy on Thursday and are set to host their semifinal at 7 p.m. next Saturday.