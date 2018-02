Montana and Montana State met in Dahlberg Arena for the second round of this season's "Brawl of the Wild" rivalry on Saturday.

The Lady Griz avenged a road loss from earlier this season as they beat the Bobcats 87-63 to earn a regular-season split. The Griz took a 90-63 decision from the Cats and the all-time series lead for the first time. The victory also clinched at least a share of the Big Sky Conference regular-season title.