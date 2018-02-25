Pet of the week: Mort

This week KFBB is featuring Mort as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Mort is a large cat who is very curious, well behaved and is extremely outgoing.



“He is super friendly he loves everyone,” said Erin Doran.



Because of his size and coat, he will require some maintenance.



“He is very fluffy, which requires a bit of grooming and brushing,” said Doran.



But if you handle the fur, mort would do well with any family who is looking for a unique, and very friendly cat.



“He would get along with basically any family, He has lived with other cats before so he gets along with cats, gets along with dogs, and gets along great with any human,” said Doran.



If you’re interested in adopting mort you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th avenue north east or you can call the center at 406 727 PETS.