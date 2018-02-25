New name for trail at Showdown Montana, honoring their own - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New name for trail at Showdown Montana, honoring their own

Posted: Updated:

If you're a frequent skier at showdown you probably have met George Willett or at least heard of him. He is one of the reasons Showdown Montana which was one of the first ski resorts in the area,  is still running today.

Well George has been at Showdown for over 40 years, he has done a lot for the area, he has been a great asset to providing skiing to central Montana so we thought to honor him we would rename Pay Dirt, The George, said Avery Gold.

Meanwhile, Willett had no idea this was happening, so while he was off skiing. His family, friends, colleagues, and the showdown community were all gathering at the top ofThe George.

I heard over the radio there was an incident on at tower 13 on the triple chair. So went over there, came around the corner and all those people were there was just crazy, and I thought whats going on, something really bad must have happened, said George Willett

After skiing down, seeing all of his family and friends he knew this was no incident at all.

I knew something was up but I didnt have a clue what it was. Until I peeled the paper off that sign and saw the sign and turned around and saw the other sign I had no clue they changed the name of the run or anything, said Willett
 

For Willett, he is thankful for his family and friends who did this.

It's just awesome, they all showed up, grandkids, kids, you know it was just great. That's what this ski area is about, family and friends, said Willett.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family escapes fire near Fox Farm Road

    Family escapes fire near Fox Farm Road

    Saturday, February 24 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-02-25 00:44:27 GMT

    A family was able to escape a blaze this morning in Great Falls after a portion of their garage caught fire. Several agencies, including Great Falls Fire Rescue, responded to the call on 18th Avenue SW around 8 Saturday morning. We're told the fire started as someone was trying to fill a portable heater with kerosene. Battalion Chief Bob Shupe of GFFR says there was significant damage done to the garage and the house. Everyone who was inside is safe and already have arrangements plann...

    A family was able to escape a blaze this morning in Great Falls after a portion of their garage caught fire. Several agencies, including Great Falls Fire Rescue, responded to the call on 18th Avenue SW around 8 Saturday morning. We're told the fire started as someone was trying to fill a portable heater with kerosene. Battalion Chief Bob Shupe of GFFR says there was significant damage done to the garage and the house. Everyone who was inside is safe and already have arrangements plann...

  • New indoor shooting range in Great Falls

    New indoor shooting range in Great Falls

    Saturday, February 24 2018 6:48 PM EST2018-02-24 23:48:07 GMT
    This winter has been harsh impacting travel for much of the Treasure State but if you're looking to beat those winter blues, you may want to check out the only indoor shooting range in Great Falls... Highwood Creek Outfitters is located 9th Ave S and manager, Tom VanHoose said this indoor facility offers a controlled, safe environment for people that aren't comfortable with guns. VanHoose explains since opening, almost half of the customers who have come in are women.   The ran...
    This winter has been harsh impacting travel for much of the Treasure State but if you're looking to beat those winter blues, you may want to check out the only indoor shooting range in Great Falls... Highwood Creek Outfitters is located 9th Ave S and manager, Tom VanHoose said this indoor facility offers a controlled, safe environment for people that aren't comfortable with guns. VanHoose explains since opening, almost half of the customers who have come in are women.   The ran...

  • "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    "Middle of Nowhere" found in Montana

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-20 18:39:49 GMT

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

    A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana. 

  • Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother

    Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother

    Saturday, February 24 2018 6:22 PM EST2018-02-24 23:22:00 GMT

    A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.  

    A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.  

  • Body awaiting cremation found 3 years later at funeral home

    Body awaiting cremation found 3 years later at funeral home

    Saturday, February 24 2018 6:24 PM EST2018-02-24 23:24:56 GMT

    A South Carolina coroner says the decomposed body of a woman whose family thought she had been cremated almost three years ago has been discovered at a funeral home. 

    A South Carolina coroner says the decomposed body of a woman whose family thought she had been cremated almost three years ago has been discovered at a funeral home. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Family escapes fire near Fox Farm Road

    Family escapes fire near Fox Farm Road

    Saturday, February 24 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-02-25 00:44:27 GMT

    A family was able to escape a blaze this morning in Great Falls after a portion of their garage caught fire. Several agencies, including Great Falls Fire Rescue, responded to the call on 18th Avenue SW around 8 Saturday morning. We're told the fire started as someone was trying to fill a portable heater with kerosene. Battalion Chief Bob Shupe of GFFR says there was significant damage done to the garage and the house. Everyone who was inside is safe and already have arrangements plann...

    A family was able to escape a blaze this morning in Great Falls after a portion of their garage caught fire. Several agencies, including Great Falls Fire Rescue, responded to the call on 18th Avenue SW around 8 Saturday morning. We're told the fire started as someone was trying to fill a portable heater with kerosene. Battalion Chief Bob Shupe of GFFR says there was significant damage done to the garage and the house. Everyone who was inside is safe and already have arrangements plann...

  • 1st Female Raven for Air Force Global Strike Command

    1st Female Raven for Air Force Global Strike Command

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:47 PM EST2018-02-24 01:47:50 GMT
    Malmstrom Air Force Base brings home yet another milestone to the Electric City. Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341-st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command. Being a Raven entails going into high threat area in order to protect military assets, including personnel. "definitely the hardest thing I've done in my career" is how Senior Airmen Jessica Ortiz-Villa explained her training on becoming the...
    Malmstrom Air Force Base brings home yet another milestone to the Electric City. Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341-st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command. Being a Raven entails going into high threat area in order to protect military assets, including personnel. "definitely the hardest thing I've done in my career" is how Senior Airmen Jessica Ortiz-Villa explained her training on becoming the...

  • Pianos duel for charity

    Pianos duel for charity

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:46 PM EST2018-02-24 01:46:01 GMT

    HELENA, Mont.- Two non-profits will battle to make the most money for their charity. Tomorrow night in Helena, Big Brothers, Big Sisters and the Helena Food Share will duel for the top spot with pianos. Last year's dueling piano event was a hit. Collectively the charities raised about $27,000 for both charities. While the event is a fun night filled with singing and dancing, the charity's organizer's say they're keeping those the event benefits in mind. “The event essentiall...

    HELENA, Mont.- Two non-profits will battle to make the most money for their charity. Tomorrow night in Helena, Big Brothers, Big Sisters and the Helena Food Share will duel for the top spot with pianos. Last year's dueling piano event was a hit. Collectively the charities raised about $27,000 for both charities. While the event is a fun night filled with singing and dancing, the charity's organizer's say they're keeping those the event benefits in mind. “The event essentiall...

  • Helena deputies know what to do in active shooter cases

    Helena deputies know what to do in active shooter cases

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:44 PM EST2018-02-24 01:44:13 GMT

    Officials are now reporting that the school resource officer ,also known as an SRO, At Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland,  Florida waited outside the building as the shooting unfolded. Officials in Helena said that would never happen on their watch. Lewis and Clark county Sheriff Leo Dutton assures me that all of his officers, including SROs, are well trained in active shooter scenarios. "If we get there and you're alone, times have changed, you may have to g...

    Officials are now reporting that the school resource officer ,also known as an SRO, At Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland,  Florida waited outside the building as the shooting unfolded. Officials in Helena said that would never happen on their watch. Lewis and Clark county Sheriff Leo Dutton assures me that all of his officers, including SROs, are well trained in active shooter scenarios. "If we get there and you're alone, times have changed, you may have to g...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.