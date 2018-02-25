New name for trail at Showdown Montana, honoring their own

If you're a frequent skier at showdown you probably have met George Willett or at least heard of him. He is one of the reasons Showdown Montana which was one of the first ski resorts in the area, is still running today.



“Well George has been at Showdown for over 40 years, he has done a lot for the area, he has been a great asset to providing skiing to central Montana so we thought to honor him we would rename Pay Dirt, The George,” said Avery Gold.



Meanwhile, Willett had no idea this was happening, so while he was off skiing. His family, friends, colleagues, and the showdown community were all gathering at the top of“The George”.



“I heard over the radio there was an incident on at tower 13 on the triple chair. So went over there, came around the corner and all those people were there was just crazy, and I thought what’s going on, something really bad must have happened,” said George Willett



After skiing down, seeing all of his family and friends he knew this was no incident at all.



“I knew something was up but I didn’t have a clue what it was. Until I peeled the paper off that sign and saw the sign and turned around and saw the other sign I had no clue they changed the name of the run or anything,” said Willett



For Willett, he is thankful for his family and friends who did this.



“It's just awesome, they all showed up, grandkids, kids, you know it was just great. That's what this ski area is about, family and friends,” said Willett.