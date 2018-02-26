Both Griz Teams Get it Done On Defense to Beat Cats

Montana beat the Montana State Bobcats 90-63. The Griz only had 13 points, ten minutes into the game but through defensive pressure and their trademark second half adjustments. the team clamped down on the Cats offense. Montana has now clinched at least a share of the Big Sky regular season title, and with a win in the next two games, will get to keep the trophy for themselves. Going into last night, the all-time series was tied at 148... now, for the first time in series history, the Griz have the lead.



"We were clicking on all cylinders defensively, and even when guys checked in, they brought us to another level. So even when we were not scoring, we still felt like we were still dominating the game," said head coach Travis DeCuire.



""Firing the ball screens, trapping roatating, I think we were are on the right track to play the defense that we use to play," added freshman guard, Jimmy Falls.



It was much of the same for the ladies, coming into the game, Montana had lost three straight to the Cats. head coach, Shannon Schweyen had never beaten the Bobcats as the head coach, but this time was different. Defense got the job done for the Griz who outscored their opponent by 20 points in the second half to run away with the victory. Their performances was highlighted by standout performances from Taylor Goligoski who had four 3-pointers, Madi Schoening, who almost record a triple double, and McKenzie Johnston's 15 points and eight assists. However, it was losing the game last season that really galvanized the team.



"We felt like we let one slip away last year in overtime, and the girls were just fired up for this one, and just came out and played with a ton of emotion, and they were not going to let this one slip away," said Schweyen.

""It's on your mind that you want to get that first one, but I didn't think about it until Shannon gave me a hug and she said that "you got your first Cat win". So that's when I really realized it," said Johnston.