Drugs and paraphernalia found after drivers "odd behavior"

One man is facing numerous charges after being pulled over by GFPD for driving while his license was suspended.

Cristo Caballero, was driving on 7th St. N. when a GFPD officer noticed him driving. The officer knew Caballero had a suspended license due to a prior incident.

According to court documents, the officer continued to follow Caballero for his "odd behavior." After noticing GFPD, Caballero and his passenger pulled into a Town Pump and started to dig around in the center console while watching the officer. Both individuals then went into the Town Pump and after approximately 5 minutes came back out to continue digging in the car.

GFPD approached the vehicle and asked for the pair to roll the window down. Caballero refused.

The passenger got out of the vehicle under his own power and was cooperative with GFPD.

Caballero then opened his door and consented to a search. GFPD found several knives and a machete located next to the driver seat. They also found a small white bag with an unknown residue on it. In the center console was several syringes with blood and an unknown liquid. There was also another syringe behind the driver seat with an unknown liquid in it.

Inside the glove compartment was a syringe, a spoon, several cotton balls, and a spoon with an unknown substance on it.

The syringes and other contents were tested and had methamphetamines on them.

Cabellero is charged with one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, one count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of no insurance, one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, and one count of operating a vehicle with expired registration.

Cabellero's bond is requested at $75,000 for his previous failures to comply with previous court orders regarding theft and criminal possession of Methamphetamine.