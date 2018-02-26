Drugs and paraphernalia found after drivers "odd behavior" - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Drugs and paraphernalia found after drivers "odd behavior"

Posted: Updated:

One man is facing numerous charges after being pulled over by GFPD for driving while his license was suspended.

Cristo Caballero, was driving on 7th St. N. when a GFPD officer noticed him driving. The officer knew Caballero had a suspended license due to a prior incident.

According to court documents, the officer continued to follow Caballero for his "odd behavior." After noticing GFPD, Caballero and his passenger pulled into a Town Pump and started to dig around in the center console while watching the officer. Both individuals then went into the Town Pump and after approximately 5 minutes came back out to continue digging in the car.

GFPD approached the vehicle and asked for the pair to roll the window down. Caballero refused.

The passenger got out of the vehicle under his own power and was cooperative with GFPD.

Caballero then opened his door and consented to a search. GFPD found several knives and a machete located next to the driver seat. They also found a small white bag with an unknown residue on it. In the center console was several syringes with blood and an unknown liquid. There was also another syringe behind the driver seat with an unknown liquid in it.

Inside the glove compartment was a syringe, a spoon, several cotton balls, and a spoon with an unknown substance on it.

The syringes and other contents were tested and had methamphetamines on them.

Cabellero is charged with one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, one count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of no insurance, one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, and one count of operating a vehicle with expired registration. 

Cabellero's bond is requested at $75,000 for his previous failures to comply with previous court orders regarding theft and criminal possession of Methamphetamine. 

  • Most Popular

  • NewsMore>>

  • Men charged after interviews reveal information on several stolen vehicle cases

    Men charged after interviews reveal information on several stolen vehicle cases

    Monday, February 26 2018 3:37 PM EST2018-02-26 20:37:13 GMT

    One man is accused of leading police on a car chase on two separate occasions just in the last month. 

    One man is accused of leading police on a car chase on two separate occasions just in the last month. 

  • 1st Female Raven for Air Force Global Strike Command

    1st Female Raven for Air Force Global Strike Command

    Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command.

    Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command.

  • Discovering the Future: Loy Elementary Sensory Enrichment and Exploration

    Discovering the Future: Loy Elementary Sensory Enrichment and Exploration

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:55 AM EST2018-02-26 05:55:51 GMT

    Stacey Dobbyn's class at Loy elementary received $1,500 from the Great Falls Public School Discovery Grant Program. The grant allowed the teacher to purchase materials to help special educations students with reading, writing, math, and science who have sensory processing issues. Stacey said that in some case student can be overloaded and the sensory enrichment class helps students to even things out. She added just having little goldfish in the classroom, which is apart o...

    Stacey Dobbyn's class at Loy elementary received $1,500 from the Great Falls Public School Discovery Grant Program. The grant allowed the teacher to purchase materials to help special educations students with reading, writing, math, and science who have sensory processing issues. Stacey said that in some case student can be overloaded and the sensory enrichment class helps students to even things out. She added just having little goldfish in the classroom, which is apart o...

  • Montana lawmakers respond to cries for gun reform

    Montana lawmakers respond to cries for gun reform

    Sunday, February 25 2018 11:53 PM EST2018-02-26 04:53:14 GMT
    “Instead of focusing on studying for the next test the next day, we are worried if the next day someone is going to pull the fire alarm and shoot us in the hallway.” High school students across America, and right here in Montana are walking out of their schools to show they want change. “We care, and even though we can't vote we want to make a point.” They’re calling on Congress to make laws to protect them in the classroom. All three of Montana&...
    “Instead of focusing on studying for the next test the next day, we are worried if the next day someone is going to pull the fire alarm and shoot us in the hallway.” High school students across America, and right here in Montana are walking out of their schools to show they want change. “We care, and even though we can't vote we want to make a point.” They’re calling on Congress to make laws to protect them in the classroom. All three of Montana&...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.