Pistol falls during fight, man facing multiple charges - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pistol falls during fight, man facing multiple charges

Santichai Khiangklang Santichai Khiangklang
Helena, MT -

On February 25th, police were dispatched to the 600 Block of N. Last Chance Gulch in Helena regarding a man entering a business with a gun and threatening people. 

While police were on their way, the man left the business and fled in a vehicle. When located a block over still in the running vehicle, police report Santichai Khiangklang was in the driver's seat.

Police spoke with Khiangklang, who informed them he went into the business to confront another employee about personal matters involving a woman. The pair reportedly argued and eventually had a physical confrontation. Khiangklang admitted to having his pistol in his holster but denied threatening anyone with it. Though, he did state at one point that the gun fell from its holster onto the ground during the fight.

According to charging documents, police noted an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Khiangklang. He reportedly admitted to having two beers.

When officers spoke with the victim, he said Khiangklang had confronted him with the pistol holstered on his hip. Khiangklang the approached him in an aggressive manner and unbuckled the holster. They both engaged in a physical fight, at which time the gun fell from the holster. The victim stated he was in fear Khiangklang was going to shoot him.

A witness at the scene reportedly told officers he saw Khiangklang unbuckle his holster with the gun in it as he approached the victim, and feared Khiangklang was going to shoot the victim.

Khiangklang was arrested for Assault With a Weapon. A Standardized Field Sobriety Test was conducted and police report noticing clues of impairment. He provided a breath sample and blew a .188 BrAC.

He is also being charged with Driving Under the Influence and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence.

