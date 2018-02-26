Long term exposure to wildfires could trigger severe respiratory problems

“Instead of focusing on studying for the next test the next day, we are worried if the next day someone is going to pull the fire alarm and shoot us in the hallway.” High school students across America, and right here in Montana are walking out of their schools to show they want change. “We care, and even though we can't vote we want to make a point.” They’re calling on Congress to make laws to protect them in the classroom. All three of Montana&...

“Instead of focusing on studying for the next test the next day, we are worried if the next day someone is going to pull the fire alarm and shoot us in the hallway.” High school students across America, and right here in Montana are walking out of their schools to show they want change. “We care, and even though we can't vote we want to make a point.” They’re calling on Congress to make laws to protect them in the classroom. All three of Montana&...