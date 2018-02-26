Water main break floods Gibson Park

A water main broke today near Gibson Park and Sight and Sound Park by downtown Great Falls, leaving the southern part of Gibson Park under water.

We reached out to the parks and recreation department about the break. They said it was affecting the two parks, and they are asking people not to go in the flooded zones.

Public works says all crews are working diligently to get the water main break under control and fix it before it causes too much trouble.

It's not clear yet what caused the break or when it will be fixed.

We will be sure to update you with more information as it becomes available.