Pint Night & Art Auction for Amanda Hagel-Kinsey - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pint Night & Art Auction for Amanda Hagel-Kinsey

Enjoy a pint, bid on some fine art, and support a local woman who has inspired and helped a countless number of Great Falls residents. 

Pint Night & Art Auction for Amanda Hagel-Kinsey will take place Saturday, March 3rd from 5:00-9:00pm at the Front Brewing Company and Big Mouth BBQ. 

In addition to the silent auction (which you can participate in online here), The Front and Big Mouth will be donating $1 for every drink sold and 10% of all food sales the night of the event. 

Organizer Samantha McLeod says the new online art auction platform will make it possible for folks to bid without leaving their home; they don't even have to be in Montana! But, if you do have questions or don't feel comfortable bidding online, you can always participate in person at the event, where computers will be set up with volunteers to help. 

And of course, all proceeds from the event go directly back to Amanda. According to the event Facebook Page, "In August, 2017, Amanda Hagel-Kinsey was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer. She quickly began treatment with Chemotherapy and recently underwent procedures to rid her body of the cancer."
 

For questions, search "Amanda Hagel-Kinsey Art Auction" on Facebook. 

