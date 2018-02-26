Senior Standout: Townsend Bulldogs' Pack of Seniors

The Townsend Lady Bulldogs feature four senior starters who began their hardwood journey together nearly 12 years ago in Broadwater County.

"Sometimes they don't even need to talk to each other and you can tell. But it's their sense of humor together and their friendship. It's really cool to see how that's developed and continued to stay strong," said Lady Bulldogs head coach Dan Hazlett.

"Abby Leachman is a smart player who spreads us out with her 3-point shooting but is starting to drive more too and just a good leader out there for us. Very vocal," said Coach Hazlett.

"We had our Senior Night the other night and we were looking at all our pictures and it's crazy to think that it's been 12 years that we've been together playing basketball," said senior guard Abby Leachman.

"Catie Watson is a strong guard, very competitive on both ends, and very tough to stop in the open floor," said Coach.

"It's really nice. I think you just start to become a family because you know each other so well and it transfers onto the court for sure," said senior guard Catie Watson.

"Lainee Hill is our glue in a lot of different spots. She cleans up rebounds, puts in about 15 points a night, 10 rebounds a night, and is usually taking their biggest, strongest person," said Coach.

"I try to bring a positive attitude and obviously work as hard as you can every day. If you're in it with your heart then there's a lot of things that can happen out of that," said senior forward Lainee Hill.

"Grace McDonnell is a tough matchup for a guard, she's a tough matchup for a post, and defensively I can put her on anyone out there I feel," said Coach.

"It's really good playing with people that you know have been with you for a long time. Gosh, I'm tearing up right now. Obviously we care about each other a lot," said senior forward Grace McDonnell.

"It's invaluable how they work together and sometimes you can't coach that," said Dan Hazlett.

