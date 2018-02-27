Rocky Boy Heading to State After Challenge Game Victory

The Rocky Boy Stars won in dramatic fashion versus the Fairfield Eagles to punch their ticket to State. After the game the Stars reflected on their accomplishment.



"Real confidence booster, now we're going to go to state. It feels good, great, a really great feeling. I'm proud of these boys. We all worked hard for here. It took everything we had. Fairfield wasn't going to go away without a fight. We had to come in here and work hard - that's exactly what we did," said Senior Guard:Ben Iron Eyes, "They're a good team - I ain't gonna lie. They came out, battled us in the second half. We just happened to pull through at the last minute."



Iron Eyes, who was responsible for 36 of the Northern Stars 79 points also said the game was a, "Real confidence booster, now we're going to go to state. It feels good, great, a really great feeling. I'm proud of these boys. We all worked hard for here. It took everything we had. Fairfield wasn't going to go away without a fight. We had to come in here and work hard - that's exactly what we did,"

"They're a good team - I ain't gonna lie. They came out, battled us in the second half. We just happened to pull through at the last minute," added senior guard, Kordell Small.