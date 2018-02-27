Blizzard Conditions Along Rocky Mountain Front - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Blizzard Conditions Along Rocky Mountain Front

GREAT FALLS -

Blizzard conditions are causing several roads to be shut down to and from Browning and along the Rocky Mountain Front. 

Wind gusts between 45 and 65 miles per hour are causing whiteout conditions on the roadways.

The area is also expecting light to moderate snow, which will further impact travel. 

The area has already been severely impacted by blizzard conditions.

The National Weather Service predicts further dangerous conditions through Tuesday evening. 
 

