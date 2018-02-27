Blizzard Conditions Along Rocky Mountain Front

Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command.
One man is accused of leading police on a car chase on two separate occasions just in the last month.
One man is facing numerous charges after being pulled over by GFPD for driving while his license was suspended. Cristo Caballero, was driving on 7th St. N. when a GFPD officer noticed him driving. The officer knew Caballero had a suspended license due to a prior incident. According to court documents, the officer continued to follow Caballero for his "odd behavior." After noticing GFPD, Caballero and his passenger pulled into a Town Pump and started to dig around in t...
On February 25th, police were dispatched to the 600 Block of N. Last Chance Gulch in Helena regarding a man entering a business with a gun and threatening people.
Pete’s Auto is the oldest used car lot in Great Falls. They have been in business for more than 60 years, all run by the same family, the Bleskin's. Although they are all adults now managing the car lot, the Bleskin childhood was surrounded by cars. “You showed up after school on weekends, you dusted cars at that time, you moved snow, you did what had to be done, clean the inside of cars , wash cars,” said Toad Bleskin. Pete Bleskin, the founder of the business, p...
Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command.
Stacey Dobbyn's class at Loy elementary received $1,500 from the Great Falls Public School Discovery Grant Program. The grant allowed the teacher to purchase materials to help special educations students with reading, writing, math, and science who have sensory processing issues. Stacey said that in some case student can be overloaded and the sensory enrichment class helps students to even things out. She added just having little goldfish in the classroom, which is apart o...
