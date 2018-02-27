Woman and child safe after shots fired, one arrested

Reports of a man with a gun and shots fired prompted police to respond to 7th Avenue North on February 26th.

Upon arrival, a woman told officers Jon Doucette was in her residence when she and her child arrived home, stating Jon had trespassed before.

The woman says she told Jon to leave, but he refused. He then followed her to the home entrance where she attempted to keep him out, but he forced his way in. Court documents state Jon shoved the woman, making her fall. He then reportedly left the home to retrieve a 9mm handgun from his pickup.

When he came back to the home, Jon allegedly fired the gun. A bullet hole was found in a fence just outside the door leading to the kitchen where the woman and her child were located.

According to the police report, Doucette began to fight with the arresting officer as soon as he was put in handcuffs. Eventually, he was placed in leg restraints.

Doucette has prior convictions for Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct, and a deferred sentence for Issuing a Bad Check.

He is now being charged with Aggravated Burglary, Criminal Endangerment, Partner or Family Member Assault, Criminal Mischief, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, Criminal Endangerment, and Criminal Trespass to Property.