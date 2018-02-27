Rep. Greg Gianforte to hold fifth telephone town hall

After weeks of extreme cold, dangerous winter conditions ofr much of Northwestern and Southeastern Montana, Governor Bullock has declared a state of emergency for both areas. Now the state government will be able to provide emergency assistance to the towns and communities hit by heavy snowfall and extreme cold. “The safety and security of Montanans must be our top priority. During these challenging winter conditions, we have been and will continue to communicate with loc...

This evening Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte will hold his fifth telephone town hall. Gianforte is set to answer questions from Montanans about issues important to them. The town hall is set for 5:45 p.m. You can join in the tele-town hall by registering on Gianforte's website or by texting REPGIANFORTE TO 828282.