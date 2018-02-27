Rudyard water main break forces schools to close

Mother nature has not been too kind to the Treasure state especially on Hi-Line, and things seem to be getting worse. This time in the town of Rudyard, the whole town has been without water for about 2 days, forcing schools to cancels classes because of the crazy weather.

According to the Hill County water board member, Rick Tester, crews worked throughout the night to find the leak but frost was at least 5 feet deep in the ground, making it tough to find the leak. Rick says the frost is the reason of the water main break. As of right now, residents and even the schools are still without water.

KFBB spoke with the Superintendent Bart Hawkins and he told us that school district did cancel classes on Tuesday but regardless of the water situation classes will resume on Wednesday.

Crews eventually found the leak on Reed Street near the Wells Fargo bank, they are currently working to get water restored in the town.

We will keep you updated on when water is restored.

