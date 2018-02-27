2100 winters could look like Lubbock, Texas - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2100 winters could look like Lubbock, Texas

By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
Research reported by ClimateCentral.org says Helena, Montana currently spends about 170 of its nights in below freezing temperatures, but argues that by the year 2100, the capital city will only experience about 80 of those freezing nights. That would mean Helenas winters would mimic those of Lubbock, Texas. However, some experts disagree.

"We don't have any basis to say that the weather is going to change that dramatically. And its pretty hard to believe that, said Jim Brusda, Lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
 
Brusda argues that for Helena to see 100 fewer freezing days, the capitol city would need to see more than eight hours of sunlight a day, which he doubts will happen. Regardless, some locals believe this shift is inevitable.

 
"You can't ignore science. They've kept statistics on climate change for years and years and we're seeing global climate change. That's all there is to it. Its accurate, said Phil Keating, a Butte resident.

Others said its ridiculous to think Helenas winter weather could change so drastically. However, some lifetime Helena residents say nothing is too farfetched.

"With the climate change and what's happening today I think anything is possible. We don't know what might happen in 80 years, said Diane Trerise, a Helena local.


Many people welcome the prospect of having fewer freezing nights, but climate central argues warmer winters can have negative impacts, especially in our neck of the woods. Ski resorts rely on cold nights. Also pests that eat up crops are killed off in extremely frigid weather. Overall, it seems many in the field are divided on the outcome, so it looks like we'll have to wait another 80 years to truly find out the truth.

