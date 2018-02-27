2100 winters could look like Lubbock, Texas

Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command.
Reports of a man with a gun and shots fired prompted police to respond to 7th Avenue North on February 26th.
One man is accused of leading police on a car chase on two separate occasions just in the last month.
One man is facing numerous charges after being pulled over by GFPD for driving while his license was suspended. Cristo Caballero, was driving on 7th St. N. when a GFPD officer noticed him driving. The officer knew Caballero had a suspended license due to a prior incident. According to court documents, the officer continued to follow Caballero for his "odd behavior." After noticing GFPD, Caballero and his passenger pulled into a Town Pump and started to dig around in t...
On February 25th, police were dispatched to the 600 Block of N. Last Chance Gulch in Helena regarding a man entering a business with a gun and threatening people.
After weeks of extreme cold, dangerous winter conditions ofr much of Northwestern and Southeastern Montana, Governor Bullock has declared a state of emergency for both areas. Now the state government will be able to provide emergency assistance to the towns and communities hit by heavy snowfall and extreme cold. “The safety and security of Montanans must be our top priority. During these challenging winter conditions, we have been and will continue to communicate with loc...
Blizzard conditions are causing several roads to be shut down to and from Browning and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Wind gusts between 45 and 65 miles per hour are causing whiteout conditions on the roadways. The area is also expecting light to moderate snow, which will further impact travel. The area has already been severely impacted by blizzard conditions. The National Weather Service predicts further dangerous conditions through Tuesday evening.
