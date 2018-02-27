Governor Bullock declares state of emergency in response to extreme winter conditions

After weeks of extreme cold and dangerous winter conditions over much of Northwestern and Southeastern Montana, Governor Bullock has declared a state of emergency for both areas. Now the state government will be able to provide emergency assistance to the towns and communities hit by heavy snowfall and extreme cold.

“The safety and security of Montanans must be our top priority. During these challenging winter conditions, we have been and will continue to communicate with local and tribal officials and offer state resources however necessary,” Governor Bullock said in a press release.

The Governor's plan calls for more equipment and mechanics to be sent to the area and an executive order will extend the hours of operation for fuel delivery.

The Montana State of Emergency Coordination Center has been working with the Incident Commander of the Blackfeet Tribe to help coordinate efforts in the area. Several other agencies, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Montana Department of Transportation, are also providing resources to continue helping with everything from medical needs to emergency responses. One semi load of food and two shipments of firewood are en route and will be distributed to those in need from the tribe.