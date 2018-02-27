Governor Bullock declares state of emergency in response to extr - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Governor Bullock declares state of emergency in response to extreme winter conditions

GREAT FALLS -

After weeks of extreme cold and dangerous winter conditions over much of Northwestern and Southeastern Montana, Governor Bullock has declared a state of emergency for both areas. Now the state government will be able to provide emergency assistance to the towns and communities hit by heavy snowfall and extreme cold. 

“The safety and security of Montanans must be our top priority. During these challenging winter conditions, we have been and will continue to communicate with local and tribal officials and offer state resources however necessary,” Governor Bullock said in a press release.

The Governor's plan calls for more equipment and mechanics to be sent to the area and an executive order will extend the hours of operation for fuel delivery. 

The Montana State of Emergency Coordination Center has been working with the Incident Commander of the Blackfeet Tribe to help coordinate efforts in the area. Several other agencies, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Montana Department of Transportation, are also providing resources to continue helping with everything from medical needs to emergency responses. One semi load of food and two shipments of firewood are en route and will be distributed to those in need from the tribe.

  • Most Popular

  • NewsMore>>

  • Governor Bullock declares state of emergency in response to extreme winter conditions

    Governor Bullock declares state of emergency in response to extreme winter conditions

    After weeks of extreme cold, dangerous winter conditions ofr much of Northwestern and Southeastern Montana, Governor Bullock has declared a state of emergency for both areas. Now the state government will be able to provide emergency assistance to the towns and communities hit by heavy snowfall and extreme cold.  “The safety and security of Montanans must be our top priority. During these challenging winter conditions, we have been and will continue to communicate with loc...

    After weeks of extreme cold, dangerous winter conditions ofr much of Northwestern and Southeastern Montana, Governor Bullock has declared a state of emergency for both areas. Now the state government will be able to provide emergency assistance to the towns and communities hit by heavy snowfall and extreme cold.  “The safety and security of Montanans must be our top priority. During these challenging winter conditions, we have been and will continue to communicate with loc...

  • Rep. Greg Gianforte to hold fifth telephone town hall

    Rep. Greg Gianforte to hold fifth telephone town hall

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:29 PM EST2018-02-27 19:29:15 GMT
    This evening Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte will hold his fifth telephone town hall. Gianforte is set to answer questions from Montanans about issues important to them. The town hall is set for 5:45 p.m. You can join in the tele-town hall by registering on Gianforte's website or by texting REPGIANFORTE TO 828282.
    This evening Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte will hold his fifth telephone town hall. Gianforte is set to answer questions from Montanans about issues important to them. The town hall is set for 5:45 p.m. You can join in the tele-town hall by registering on Gianforte's website or by texting REPGIANFORTE TO 828282.

  • Woman and child safe after shots fired, one arrested

    Woman and child safe after shots fired, one arrested

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:23 PM EST2018-02-27 19:23:13 GMT

    Reports of a man with a gun and shots fired prompted police to respond to 7th Avenue North on February 26th. 

    Reports of a man with a gun and shots fired prompted police to respond to 7th Avenue North on February 26th. 

  • Blizzard Conditions Along Rocky Mountain Front

    Blizzard Conditions Along Rocky Mountain Front

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:55 AM EST2018-02-27 16:55:39 GMT

    Blizzard conditions are causing several roads to be shut down to and from Browning and along the Rocky Mountain Front.  Wind gusts between 45 and 65 miles per hour are causing whiteout conditions on the roadways. The area is also expecting light to moderate snow, which will further impact travel.  The area has already been severely impacted by blizzard conditions. The National Weather Service predicts further dangerous conditions through Tuesday evening.   

    Blizzard conditions are causing several roads to be shut down to and from Browning and along the Rocky Mountain Front.  Wind gusts between 45 and 65 miles per hour are causing whiteout conditions on the roadways. The area is also expecting light to moderate snow, which will further impact travel.  The area has already been severely impacted by blizzard conditions. The National Weather Service predicts further dangerous conditions through Tuesday evening.   

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.