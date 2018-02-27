Vigilant Guard 18 comes to Great Falls

An exercise is soon coming to town to help prepare for emergency scenarios.

Vigilant Guard 18 will take place this Friday through Wednesday. It involves several organizations throughout the state, including the National Weather Service, Malmstorm Air Force Base and Great Falls Fire and Rescue.

This year's exercise will include a fake earthquake, which leads to flooding here in Montana.

"They are going to have some things here that happen, scenario based stuff, that will task the state and federal government to give us a hand when we need it," said Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Steve Hester.

Hester adds that there will be an increase in military presence and to not be alarmed.

He also asks that you do not call dispatch about the exercise, because they are already very busy.