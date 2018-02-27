Montana Reptile Rescue working to become official Non-Profit

The Montana Reptile Rescue has been rescuing reptiles through Central Montana for awhile now, but they are finally on the cusp of becoming an official Non-for-Profit by obtaining their 501c3.

The Rescue helps save both pets and wildlife from danger, and also offers classes and eduction for youth and adults on safety when in the wild and when working with your pets.

According to their GoFundMe page, the organization has rehomed over 180 pets and relocated over 4,000 wild reptiles.

For more information, and to donate, go here.