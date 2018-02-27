Blackfeet Nation snowed in for weeks - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Blackfeet Nation snowed in for weeks

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
The Governor has officially declared a State of Emergency on the Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations and in Glacier and Golden Valley counties, in an effort to help people in Browning and the surrounding areas dig out of massive snow fall.
Many have been stuck for weeks with no end in sight. 

Winds are gusting and as of today the national weather service tells us 78 inches of snow has fallen in the month of February alone.
Earlier Tuesday there was no way in or out of Browning.  All roads were closed by Montana Department of Transportation.
They are slowly starting to open  which is will pave the way for help.

It seems to be a never ending battle, if snow is not falling,  it is blowing and creating more than just a headache for those trying to get help.

"If your plowing one day your plowing again the next day its just over and over and over it becomes a very extreme hard ship on some of our rural residences."said Robert DeRosier Incident Commander. 

It has been 16 days since the beginning of the storm. Since then tribal members are working together to make sure people are getting help and with no end in sight DeRosier said it is now just a waiting game.

"We have an army of snow plows and snow blowers and tractors and loaders  you know those guys in some cases have been working around the clock however there's nothing we can do about the wind and the snow/" said DeRosier.

DeRosier hopes the community understands they are doing the best they can.

"On the first day of the storm we had 65 calls on the second day we had 90 calls. but we have to prioritize calls and we are trying to service the ones that are emergencies. We have drifts that are 20 feet deep and piles of snow on plies of snow and no place for them to go. we're just covered up this winter. but we're maintaining pretty well," said DeRosier.  

The best thing people can do is look after each other, especially the elderly and those with medical conditions.

Over in the Babb area some have been able to get out but  are currently snowed back out of Babb and stuck in Browning.

As the storms continue to rage across the Rocky's many are left wondering what will happen when the snow melts  and will they still be stranded due to flooding. But only time will tell mother natures plans. 

  • Lake County officials searching for missing man

    Monday, February 26 2018 7:04 PM EST2018-02-27 00:04:42 GMT

    Lake County law enforcement officials confirmed they are searching for a man who's been missing in the area.

  • 2100 winters could look like Lubbock, Texas

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-27 23:07:26 GMT
    Research reported by ClimateCentral.org says Helena, Montana currently spends about 170 of its nights in below freezing temperatures, but argues that by the year 2100, the capital city will only experience about 80 of those freezing nights. That would mean Helena’s winters would mimic those of Lubbock, Texas. However, some experts disagree. "We don't have any basis to say that the weather is going to change that dramatically. And its pretty hard to believe that,” sai...
  • NewsMore>>

  • Governor Bullock declares state of emergency in response to extreme winter conditions

    After weeks of extreme cold, dangerous winter conditions ofr much of Northwestern and Southeastern Montana, Governor Bullock has declared a state of emergency for both areas. Now the state government will be able to provide emergency assistance to the towns and communities hit by heavy snowfall and extreme cold.  “The safety and security of Montanans must be our top priority. During these challenging winter conditions, we have been and will continue to communicate with loc...

  • Rep. Greg Gianforte to hold fifth telephone town hall

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:29 PM EST2018-02-27 19:29:15 GMT
    This evening Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte will hold his fifth telephone town hall. Gianforte is set to answer questions from Montanans about issues important to them. The town hall is set for 5:45 p.m. You can join in the tele-town hall by registering on Gianforte's website or by texting REPGIANFORTE TO 828282.
  • Woman and child safe after shots fired, one arrested

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:23 PM EST2018-02-27 19:23:13 GMT

    Reports of a man with a gun and shots fired prompted police to respond to 7th Avenue North on February 26th. 

  • Blizzard Conditions Along Rocky Mountain Front

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:55 AM EST2018-02-27 16:55:39 GMT

    Blizzard conditions are causing several roads to be shut down to and from Browning and along the Rocky Mountain Front.  Wind gusts between 45 and 65 miles per hour are causing whiteout conditions on the roadways. The area is also expecting light to moderate snow, which will further impact travel.  The area has already been severely impacted by blizzard conditions. The National Weather Service predicts further dangerous conditions through Tuesday evening.   

