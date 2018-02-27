Blackfeet Nation snowed in for weeks

The Governor has officially declared a State of Emergency on the Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations and in Glacier and Golden Valley counties, in an effort to help people in Browning and the surrounding areas dig out of massive snow fall.

Many have been stuck for weeks with no end in sight.

Winds are gusting and as of today the national weather service tells us 78 inches of snow has fallen in the month of February alone.

Earlier Tuesday there was no way in or out of Browning. All roads were closed by Montana Department of Transportation.

They are slowly starting to open which is will pave the way for help.

It seems to be a never ending battle, if snow is not falling, it is blowing and creating more than just a headache for those trying to get help.

"If your plowing one day your plowing again the next day its just over and over and over it becomes a very extreme hard ship on some of our rural residences."said Robert DeRosier Incident Commander.

It has been 16 days since the beginning of the storm. Since then tribal members are working together to make sure people are getting help and with no end in sight DeRosier said it is now just a waiting game.

"We have an army of snow plows and snow blowers and tractors and loaders you know those guys in some cases have been working around the clock however there's nothing we can do about the wind and the snow/" said DeRosier.

DeRosier hopes the community understands they are doing the best they can.

"On the first day of the storm we had 65 calls on the second day we had 90 calls. but we have to prioritize calls and we are trying to service the ones that are emergencies. We have drifts that are 20 feet deep and piles of snow on plies of snow and no place for them to go. we're just covered up this winter. but we're maintaining pretty well," said DeRosier.

The best thing people can do is look after each other, especially the elderly and those with medical conditions.

Over in the Babb area some have been able to get out but are currently snowed back out of Babb and stuck in Browning.

As the storms continue to rage across the Rocky's many are left wondering what will happen when the snow melts and will they still be stranded due to flooding. But only time will tell mother natures plans.